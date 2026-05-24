Invincible and The Boys Once Had a Secret Crossover (But What Would Happen on TV?

Invincible and The Boys are two of the biggest names in superheroes right now. Both earned acclaim as popular comics outside of DC and Marvel, with their vastly different, far more brutal depiction of traditional superheroic stories. These stories hit the next level of popularity with their Amazon adaptations, turning Invincible into a cartoon like no other and The Boys into a live-action TV show intent on setting the pop culture world on fire. Both stories have done just that, and given the similarities of where both come from, being responses to the superhero genre that really have very little to do with actual superheroes, it’s only natural that fans would want to see these stories crossover.

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It makes sense, given their popularity, and especially since both Homelander and Omni-Man are evil takes on the most classic hero of all, Superman. Obviously, a crossover between their adaptations is impossible, especially since The Boys show just wrapped up, but what many fans don’t know is that these two comics actually did have a brief, practically invisible crossover. The Boys #18 Emerald City Comic Con textless variant showed the Boys standing over a bloodied hand, which the comics’ co-creator Darick Robertson confirmed was Invincible. The Boys killed Invincible, but is that what would happen?

Super-Powered Boys Against a Not-So Invincible Hero

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

If this were their respective adaptation versions, Mark would destroy the violent vigilantes in an instant. Sure, the Boys have a lot of experience fighting people much stronger than them, but Invincible is on a whole different level. Throughout the entire show, the main challenge was always trying to find a way around Homelander’s raw power, which put him leagues above everyone else. Invincible is far, far stronger than Homelander. Some of Homelander’s greatest feats are throwing jets around and smashing some buildings. Mark regularly flies across the solar system and helped destroy an entire planet.

In the comics, the titular supe-hunters all had super strength of their own. Compound V granted the Boys incredible strength that let them fight against the evil supes, but even there, Homelander outclassed them. Comics Invincible has a whole lot more feats that show that he’s even stronger. Heck, he fought on the surface of the sun, for crying out loud. The Boys are strong and used to fighting strong opponents, but even at their best, they could never trounce Mark. If they tried, I definitely don’t think it would go as the cover implies. Of course, given how The Boys loves to create much less competent versions of iconic heroes, if Mark were written by The Boys’ team, he would probably get his butt beat, even when he shouldn’t.

How would you want a crossover between these two iconic universes to go? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!