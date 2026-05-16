Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Needs to Fix One Massive Problem to Handle the Defenders Well

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 got better critical and audience reviews than its freshman outing, primarily due to a streamlined narrative structure that abandoned the scattered pacing of the first season. By tightening the central conflict between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the production delivered a focused drama that echoed the structural discipline of the original Netflix era. In addition, viewers praised the kinetic choreography of the fights and the grounded political tension surrounding the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, while Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye became an even bigger showstealer. However, despite these improvements, the sophomore season of Daredevil: Born Again is still flawed. In particular, as the scope of the street-level Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded, the show struggled to handle a growing cast of characters, forcing critical supporting players to the margins of the story.

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The sheer volume of characters populating Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 sidetracked crucial arcs, with the female cast members suffering the most obvious neglect. For instance, Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James) was pushed entirely to the background of the legal drama, and she received the screen time necessary to react to Matt’s return or process the revelation of his secret vigilante identity. Similarly, the highly anticipated return of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) lacked any substantive narrative arc. Instead of developing her character, the script utilized her merely to pop up during action sequences and deliver exposition regarding her new life as a mother. This problem even extended to legacy characters, as when Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) was put on trial, the courtroom sequences focused entirely on Matt’s ideological battle against Fisk, while she remained a prop. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 must fundamentally address this discrepancy to maintain narrative integrity, especially considering how the cast is about to grow even more.

Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again Will Be Packed With Even More Characters

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The Born Again Season 2 finale leaves plenty of hanging threads that the third season must solve. Matt Murdock reveals his identity as Daredevil during Karen Page’s trial, exposing Fisk’s criminal operation and securing her acquittal in the process. However, the victory costs him everything, as Matt is arrested for the crimes he committed as a vigilante, charges he accepts without resistance. He ends the season in a prison cell alongside the corrupt Anti-Vigilante Task Force members he helped expose. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), stripped of his mayoral standing, accepts a deal that exiles him outside New York City. In addition to Matt, Season 3 will also see the return of Fisk to some extent, meaning the series will progress both characters’ storylines.

Set photos have also confirmed that Mike Colter and Finn Jones will reprise their Netflix-era roles of Luke Cage and Iron Fist, joining Ritter’s Jessica Jones and completing the original Defenders lineup for the first time since the 2017 crossover event. The addition of those three characters means that four street-level protagonists share a single season, with one of them imprisoned and separated from the others for at least a portion of the narrative. As a result, Born Again Season 3 must accommodate the Defenders ensemble inside a series that already carries over a dozen recurring characters with unresolved arcs from its first two seasons, while keeping multiple narrative focuses.

The villain side of Daredevil: Born Again compounds the problem. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) closed Season 2 in psychological collapse, donning the Muse mask and establishing herself as a prominent new threat. Meanwhile, Bullseye left the country with Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard), heading off for missions in foreign nations. Mr. Charles, a CIA operative operating under the authority of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), is confirmed to return alongside Bullseye, which means they also have unsolved business to be explored. Showrunner Dario Scardapane has confirmed that additional new villains will be introduced, while persistent rumors about The Hand and Elektra’s (Elodie Yung) return indicate the season could be packed. It’s going to be hard dealing with all that, and hopefully Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 learns from the shortcomings of the second season.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently streaming in its entirety on Disney+, while Season 3 will premiere in 2027.

Do you think the production team can successfully balance the Defenders reunion, or will the expanded cast ultimately hurt the overarching narrative of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!