Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Update on Marvel Series

No more filming is needed on Ironheart, making it another series Marvel Studios currently has in the can. While it has yet to be seen whether or not the cast and crew of the Dominique Thorne-starring series will reunite for additional photography, Thorne herself says filming on the show has concluded.

"Filming has concluded, indeed. I mean, I can say strap in, get ready. It will be a ride, much like they all are. It is an epic journey, and one that I'm very excited to share," Thorne recently told Deadline.

Thorne is set to return for the role of Riri Williams/Ironheart, joining others such as Anthony Ramos (The Hood) and Sacha Baron Cohen's "Mysterious Man," a character expected by many to be the villainous Mephisto.

"I can't imagine not taking that time to do the dive," Thorne told Teen Vogue last year when asked about reading Ironheart comics. "But then at the same time… there is nothing to research. There is nothing to know. You either feel it or you don't. That's sometimes where the magic happens. But when you know what the 'rules' are, it's easier to break them. [Like if I was] playing someone who is supposed to drown, I want to be the best swimmer in here."

She added, "I'm very, very, very grateful for this whole journey that Ironheart gave me, because that's the only reason why I feel now, on the other side of my first step in the MCU, I'm not as fearful about anything [in my career], the way that I was before."

Marvel's synopsis for the series reads, "Marvel Studios presents Ironheart in which charming teenage super genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns from MIT to her hometown of Chicago in her iron suit and begins to unravel threads that bring danger and adventure right to her doorstep. The adventure begins in episode 101 as Riri is introduced to the audience."

Ironheart has yet to set a release window, though it's expected to hit Disney+ later this year or early 2025. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

