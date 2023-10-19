Marvel's Ironheart: First Look at Riri Williams' Final Suit Revealed

Ironheart now has a first look at the final suit that Riri Williams will be wearing in the series.. An eBay listing for one of the crew gifts on the Disney+ series shows off a mix of her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever suit and the comics design most commonly associated with the character. A lot of fans will be thrilled to hear that as Riri Williams' costume is pretty beloved by younger Marvel Comics readers. Those viewers are not going to see Ironheart on Disney+ for a while after that delay. Previous reports have indicated that there will be multiple suits over the course of the series as well. So, it's not like she'll just have that look from Wakanda Forever when the going gets tough.

The socks in question show Ironheart with a red-hued armor like her comics looks. But, the overall effect clearly echoes some of the design choices from the Black Panther sequel. Most prominently on her new suit is the arc reactor at her chest in the shape of a heart. The same heart motif is carried through on her forehead as well.

Ironheart’s final suit for her show pic.twitter.com/1X7zkH43f2 — Block A 🎃 (@VillainousComix) October 19, 2023

Riri Williams' eyes seem to be digital like they were on the Wakanda Forever suit as well. (Another design choice that will be smart for rendering emotions on-screen like Tom Holland's Spider-Man suit did!) While these are not images of the Ironheart suit in live-action footage, they'll be a welcome sight for longtime fans of the character.

Ironheart's New Looks For Disney+

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

An even more exciting notion for fans is that this suit and others from Ironheart have practical versions that were used for filming parts. ComicBook.com spoke to Riri Williams actress Dominique Thorne about the new suits coming earlier in the year. During our conversation, Thorne mentioned that Legacy Studios built physical editions of the suits in the show. Now, she couldn't tell us about which suits had made the cut in the Disney+ series. But, it seems like the final suit would make a lot of sense to have a physical version of as well. Check out what she had to say about the looks down below!

"The Legacy folks, that suit is built by Legacy Studios," Thorne told me. "The same folks that built the Iron Man suit, they built a bunch of the Star Wars pieces. They are literal geniuses. The same folks that built the Mark I suit were brought over to Ironheart to build the practical versions of those suits as well."

Marvel Studios Reformatting Disney+ Show Approach

(Photo: VALERIE MACON)

Ironheart has been pushed back by Marvel Studios after some struggles with Daredevil: Born Again. There are sweeping changes coming to Disney+ Marvel shows after a piece from The Hollywood Reporter made the rounds. The company is making sure every show has a showrunner, a departure from how they used to make these MCU series. Also, there will be a marked focus on Season 2s for different shows instead of the focus on character introductions we got during Phase 4.

Marvel's head of streaming Brad Winderbaum got asked about showrunners. He said, "It's a term we've not only grown comfortable with but also learned to embrace… We need executives that are dedicated to this medium, that are going to focus on streaming, focus on television, because they are two different forms."

"We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," Winderbaum would also mention. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

Are you happy with the design of the new Ironheart suit? Let us know in the comments down below!