Ironheart: Marvel Confirms Sacha Baron Cohen's Mysterious Role

Sacha Baron Cohen is definitely going to appear in Ironheart. In a new copyright filing by Marvel Studios, it's been revealed Cohen will be playing "Mystery Man." That name, of course, is all but guaranteed to be a placeholder given previous reports pointed toward the Borat star playing the villainous Mephisto.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis previously asked Ironheart star Dominique Thorne about the rumors, with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star expertly avoiding any spoiler talk. "Oh man, the series is on its way," Thorne said in our interview last November. "We just finished filming, actually, on November 2 and I think there's a lot for fans to sink their teeth into, especially if they enjoyed what they got to see of Riri Williams in a whole other world that was not her own. I think they might be in for a good time, stepping into a world that is her own."

Is Mephisto actually joining the MCU?

Mephisto became a viral sensation when WandaVision first debuted, with many speculating the character was the big bad of the series. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer, however, previously admitted she hadn't even heard of the character while writing the series.

"There was never any conscious intention on my part to create any Mephisto red herrings because I didn't know who Mephisto was until I started doing press," Schaeffer said in a 2020 interview with Mashable.

"Why did we talk about the devil so much? That's a real coincidence," Schaeffer said. "He wasn't ever part of our storytelling conversations. We were very clear that the big bad is grief. And then the external bad is Agatha. So as a viewer and as a lover of the show and the characters, I didn't want anything more than that."

Ironheart has yet to set a release window, though it's expected to hit Disney+ later next year or early 2025. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

