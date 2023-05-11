Netflix's The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers Strike Update on Season 2

Is Netflix's The Sandman Season 2 going to be delayed by the WGA strike? Sandman creator Neil Gaiman offered an update to fans recently, letting them know that whether or not The Sandman Season 2 is delayed depends entirely on the length of the strike. Moreover, Giaman made it clear where he and the other makers of The Sandman stand, saying in no uncertain terms that "there won't be scab scripts on Sandman."

The conversation began on Neil Gaiman's Tumblr, where commentor "radicalcatgirlanarchy" posed the following question:

"sorry for the participating in the endless barrage of strike questions, but is it safe to assume that season 2 of sandman will be delayed until well after the strike is finished? i don't mind waiting for as long as it takes (i've been a fan since the 90s, a few more years is nothing). but i'd really hate to see netflix forge ahead with with scab scripts just to keep the numbers up."

Neil Gaiman address the question, leaving the following response: "Whether or not any of Sandman is delayed depends on how long the strike goes. And there won't be scab scripts on Sandman."

(Photo: Neil Gaiman/Tumblr)

For those unused to Hollywood jargon, a "scab script" is a script produced for a Hollywood TV or movie project during the writer's strike, therefore engaging in union-prohibited work and services. There's already been some controversy and finger-pointing, as those loyal to the WGA have been quick to call out anyone they think is crossing the picket line, in any kind of way.

Star Wars: Andor showrunenr Tony Gilroy found himself in the crosshairs of controversy, after being accused of continuing his duties as Andor's showrunner after the strike deadline.

"I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1," Gilroy said in a statement of his own defense. "After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions."

That small example should indicate how intricate and complex the situation is with the WGA Strike. It's not just writing scripts that get stopped, but other creative functions (showrunner) those writers fulfill during production. The strike hinges on debate over whether or not Hollywood writers are getting contracts that properly reflect the modern realities of entertainment consumption and revenue (streaming). There are also concerns about protecting the future of the industry from things like AI.

How and when that all gets worked out is anybody's guess. Subsequently the same goes for if and when The Sandman Season 2 happens.