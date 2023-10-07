Is Saturday Night Live Back Tonight?

After months of uncertainty, Saturday Night Live is set to return to NBC and Peacock for its 49th season on air. That said, viewers still have a little more time to wait until the live sketch comedy returns. The series is set to get back to 30 Rock on Saturday, October 14th; that means tonight, October 7th, is the last Saturday off before the cast and crew of SNL return to Studio 8H for new, live episodes.

Upon its return next weekend, the show will be hosted by Pete Davidson, the SNL alumnus who was supposed to host an episode in Season 48. That episode was canceled as a result of the Writers Guild of America strike.

Why did Pete Davidson leave SNL?

Davidson's hosting return will mark the comedian's first time back on Saturday Night Live since leaving the show at the end of Season 47.

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson previously wrote of his SNL exit. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

The show's new cast has yet to be unveiled, and no departures have been announced as of yet. Trade reports previously suggested both James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have been promoted to repertory status after appearing as featured players for the past few years.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on Peacock. You can sign up for the streaming platform here.