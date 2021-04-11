SNL Airing Final New Episode Before Spring Break

✖

In a few weeks, Carey Mulligan will find out if she is the winner of her first-ever Academy Award. Until then, the Oscar-nominated actor will be busy promoting both herself and her latest feature, Promising Young Woman, whichever way she can. That includes a stop on NBC's Saturday Night Live, where Mulligan is set to make her hosting debut tonight.

In the last new episode before the show heads on spring break, Mulligan is hosting the April 10th episode of the show, her first time hosting the live sketch comedy. Mulligan will be joined by Kid Cudi as musical guest, another SNL newbie making their debut on the episode.

The April 10th episode is the last new episode until the second week of May. After tonight, the show will be off for the next three weeks as the cast gets what is likely their last hiatus of the season. Once they return on May 8th, the show will likely have just a handful of episodes left in the season. That episode has yet to attach a host or musical guest.

If u know me, u know snl is a huge dream of mine. This is huge. Cannot friggin wait! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 16, 2021

In 2019's Season 44, the SNL crew aired just three new episodes after spring break; the same was also the case for Season 42 and 43 as well.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air beginning at 11:30 p.. Eastern.

Cover photo by Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images