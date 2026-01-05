IT: Welcome to Derry Deleted Scene May Reveal Major Season 2 Character Was Hiding in Plain Sight

From the very beginning, IT: Welcome to Derry made it clear what the plan was for future seasons of the hit TV series. Given the 27-year gap that occurs between Pennywise the Clown’s appearances in the terrifying Maine town, the series wouldn’t be able to have new seasons pop up every year since the primary threat would be hibernating. If the creative team involved hadn’t already confirmed before the show premiered that each season would be set in a different era and against a different terrifying version of Pennywise, the opening credits sure did when it included major IT plot points like The Bradley Gang Massacre and The Kitchener Ironworks explosion.

The Season 1 finale of IT: Welcome to Derry cemented this idea for anyone who hadn’t been paying attention, either, with Marge revealing to Lilly that IT experiences time differently and is planning to use what it knew about what happened in 1962 to its advantage in 1935. Some flashbacks have already occurred in IT: Welcome to Derry to reveal some of the characters that will continue to appear in the show, but they were largely isolated to 1908 (with a brief digression to 1935). Now, though, a new deleted scene from the series may reveal one of the characters from Season 1 who may very well have a huge role in the next batch of episodes.

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 May Expand Terri Bainbridge’s Story

IT: Welcome to Derry star Alixandra Fuchs, who played Terri Bainbridge, Lilly’s mother, took to social media over the weekend to reveal this mysterious deleted scene from the show. In the scene, she appears opposite Clara Stack as Lilly, and it sets the stage for Welcome to Derry perhaps giving Terri even more to do in Season 2 (where she would obviously be played by a younger actress).

In the scene, Lilly sits beside her mother on the couch in their home and asks the pointed question, “What was it like when you were growing up?” When asked what she meant by that, Lilly replies, “Did things happen like the movie theater?” referencing the massacre at the end of the first episode of Welcome to Derry. Eventually, Terri reveals to Lilly:

“Every place has its share of troubles; why should Derry be any different? When I was a kid, alcohol was illegal; some people broke the law and made it anyway, sold it, fought over it. Some of those people lived right here in Derry. So, yes, there were incidents.”

Terri is pointedly referencing, of course, The Bradley Gang Massacre, the violent event that happened in 1935 when some gangsters chose Derry as their hiding spot, only to run afoul of the towns people (and perhaps Pennywise). This of course prompts Lilly to ask if any of the incidents that happened when he mom was a kid involved “a clown.” Terri’s response to the question is to stare off into space, lost in thought, seemingly recalling a memory (or two) about an evil clown. She waves it all away with her final line, though, “Bad things happen all the time, honey. We need to focus on the good. Besides, I had you didn’t I?” You can watch the scene yourself below.

BTS from an deleted scene from IT: Welcome To Derry | Episode 6.



Lily’s mother, Teresa Bainbridge will play a significant role in Season two that is set 27 years prior to 1962, she was Lily’s age at the time of the Bradley Gang Massacre. #ITWelcomeToDerry pic.twitter.com/anQZO9G8bA — TheWorldOfPennywise (@Pennywisefan111) January 5, 2026

Terri Bainbridge getting more screen time, and a more fleshed-out story in Season 2 of Welcome to Derry would continue the trend that the first season did so well: offering more detail and lore that colors in the margins of the larger IT mythology and making everything else have a little more depth and meaning. There’s also the implication that if we meet Terri at a young age, we may also meet Lilly’s father and Terri’s husband, the late Morris Bainbridge.

There’s also the possibility that the reason this scene was deleted is that Terri’s role won’t be that big, and the creative team didn’t want to promise something to the audience that they didn’t intend to fulfill later on. Terri is one of several characters confirmed to have lived in Derry at the time of 1935, with both Rose and Mrs. Kersh being two others that would no doubt appear. HBO has not technically renewed IT: Welcome to Derry for another season either, but the pieces are all there for more story.