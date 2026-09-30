Marvel’s Strongest Avenger Gets a Brand New Look, And It Might Be His Best Yet

Although Avengers: Endgame Encore was honestly a bittersweet reminder of just how much the MCU has changed since the Infinity Saga concluded, there are several very exciting projects coming down the line. Most obviously, that includes Avengers: Doomsday, which seems to have just about everyone’s attention in the fanbase right now, and Avengers: Secret Wars isn’t far behind. Even after that, although the future after Secret Wars feels like mysterious, unchartered territory in many ways, 2028 will feature a number of exciting MCU releases, from to Black Panther 3 and Ghost Rider. Ahead of all of those upcoming movies, though, the MCU’s next release is actually a TV show—and it’s one that has just shown its fan-favorite lead character Avenger sporting a brand-new look.

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Namely, hitting Disney+ on October 14, VisionQuest will center on Vision after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, in which he died, and WandaVision, in which he was sort of brought back to life in the Hex, but not really, and then was much more concretely brought back to life as the White Vision. Now, Vision is some combination of those two beings and the original Vision, completely with his original memories, trying to sort out his identity and what he is meant to be and do. While that might sound cerebral, and ultimately it probably will be to a degree, considering that Vision was always a philosophical character, a new look at the show has just confirmed that there will be plenty of action too. Apparently, that will include a fight with Ultron, during which Vision will be wearing a new suit with a much more heroic looking gold cape and design.

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VisionQuest Actually Has So Much Potential

Because there is so much fanfare about and interest in Doomsday, it’s quite possible that VisionQuest will be more or less overlooked, which would truly be a shame. For one, Vision is a great character, and it will be fascinating to see what his current identity looks like and what kind of future he could potentially have based on the growth that happens in this show. In addition to that, the show is allegedly introducing what is effectively the AI Avengers, which is an interesting new concept that has also allowed for the incredibly popular villain Ultron to make his MCU return. Perhaps most notable of all, however, is the fact that VisionQuest is bringing an end to the trilogy of shows centered on this family, beginning with WandaVision, continuing with Agatha All Along, and now ending with VisionQuest.

The series therefore actually has quite the legacy in the MCU, not to mention the fact that Vision is a key Tony Stark creation and can therefore carry out that legacy in a sense as well. Whether audiences will see all of the interesting, potentially rather important aspects of VisionQuest remains to be seen, though. Hopes are high that the show could tease or even outright include Wanda Maximoff’s return, which would no doubt get many eyes on the series, but even if that moment doesn’t happen, this show definitely doesn’t seem like one to miss (and now, apparently, Vision will be looking even cooler in it).

What do you think? Are you excited about VisionQuest? Share your opinion in the comments down below.