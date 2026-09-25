New Marvel Footage Reveals First Look at Character Teased 15 Years Ago By MCU Easter Egg

One of the best things that can be said about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the way that the filmmakers have been able to seed specific ideas in films that get paid off later on down the road. Obviously, the most famous example of this is the post-credits scene at the end of Iron Man, where Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury teases the formation of The Avengers. That same movie, though, drops plenty of other seeds for the MCU that would follow, like including Paul Bettany as the voice of Tony Stark’s AI J.A.R.V.I.S., which led to him becoming Vision seven years later on the big screen. Now, the house of ideas has just paid off another one of its little teases, and it’s one no one could have predicted.

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Marvel fans already knew that the upcoming VisionQuest TV series had a lot going on, not only capping off the ending of the “WandaVision trilogy,” as Marvel put it, but also bringing back James Spader as Ultron for the first time in eleven years. The series has also been teasing something else, though: the first proper synthetic person in the MCU when accounting for the canon, Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch. New footage from the upcoming Marvel series appears to offer a first look at his place in the new series, which you can find below.

VisionQuest Reveals First Look at the Original Human Torch

Back in 2011, with Captain America: The First Avenger, one of the many blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter Eggs that could be found in the movie was a display at Stark Expo called “The Synthetic Man.” Though clear to any fan familiar with the character, it was later confirmed that this was intended to be Jim Hammond, the Human Torch, who made his debut in Marvel Comics #1 back in 1939, predating almost every other Marvel Comics character by decades. Now, fifteen years after his debut, the character seems primed to finally join the MCU proper.

The key difference between Jim Hammond and Johnny Storm, despite both sharing the same superhero name in the pages of Marvel Comics, is that Hammond is an android. Created by Phineas Horton, the character would go on to become a hero, not only fighting against Namor the Sub-Mariner decades before other heroes, but also joining the fight in World War II, where he would fight alongside both Captain America and Bucky Barnes in the group The Invaders.

It’s unclear what role Jim Hammond might end up playing in VisionQuest, but given the character roster for the series is centered around the artificial intelligence characters from across the MCU, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., and even the robot arm D.U.M.-E. To that end, Hammond showing up as another artificial person seems like an easy addition to make to the series and one that pays homage to Marvel’s history. That said, his specific place in the plot is unclear, especially since it would require a decent amount of set-up. Even then, who else could be standing around in a bout of flames without a care in the world except for him?