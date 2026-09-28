New VisionQuest Featurette Confirms the One Thing That Really Made Vision More Human

Although Avengers: Doomsday is currently getting significant attention from MCU fans, before that movie hits the big screen, on Oct. 14, VisionQuest will be released on Disney+. The show is confirmed to be the conclusion to , comprising WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest, and will center on Vision’s search for a sense of identity following the events of WandaVision (and Avengers: Endgame, for that matter). The show will also feature Ultron, who was recently confirmed to have been spared by Vision himself at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Wanda and Vision’s son Tommy, the twin of Billy, who returned in Agatha All Along.

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It was already confirmed that VisionQuest will be answering the one major Vision question that many fans still have—namely, how much of this new Vision is the original Vision, considering he (previously known as the White Vision) now has the original Vision’s memories and the memories of the Vision from the Hex. Trailers for the show have also revealed that this will, unsurprisingly, include trying to make sense of his relationship with Wanda, who created their family in WandaVision using Chaos Magic. A new featurette has just taken that reveal one step further by confirming that it was Wanda herself, specifically because of their love story, who made Vision more human. That, in turn, raises some massive questions about Vision’s current humanity and what Wanda’s future role might be, if anything.

I see the VISION!



New featurette has been released ahead of #VisionQuest premiere on October 14 pic.twitter.com/FatRJiXkCH — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 28, 2026

Has Vision Lost His Humanity Without Wanda?

If Vision’s relationship with Wanda was the thing that caused him to become more human, as seems to be the case, then Wanda’s absence following her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may mean Vision having significantly less humanity than he once did. In fact, this is no doubt already the case, at least to a degree, given that Vision is, again, not the same character that audiences knew and loved from prior Avengers movies. However, there are other ways that Vision could regain his humanity, the most likely of which currently seems to be his reconnection with his son, Tommy. In the trailer, Vision is rejecting the idea that he, Wanda, Billy, and Tommy were really a family, but this reunion seems likely to change that.

Of course, there will be those who are holding out hope that it won’t just be Tommy having that impact, as rumors remain rampant and expectations remain high for many in the MCU fanbase regarding the possibility that Wanda will make her return or, at the very least, her return will be set up, potentially with Vision, Billy, and Tommy setting off to find her. For now, that remains rumored and theorized only, but it’s clear that many fans would be thrilled to see it—and, arguably, this could be the event Vision needs to fully restore his prior humanity.