VisionQuest’s Avengers: Age of Ultron Reveal Will Completely Change a Major MCU Moment (And For the Better)

When VisionQuest was announced, many assumed that the focus of the show would primarily be on following up on Vision’s story after the events of WandaVision—meaning, the expectation was that the show would explain where the White Vision went at the end of that show, whether he was now essentially the original Vision because his memories had been restored, and what his connection to Wanda, Billy, and Tommy would be, if anything, even if it was just an emotional connection. To a degree, those expectations were correct. The trailer for VisionQuest confirmed that those very questions are going to be addressed, with Tommy even playing a key role and Vision directly interrogating questions about who/what he is and whether he feels he ever actually had a family at all.

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However, that’s far from the only story the show will be tackling. Rather, the trailer also confirmed that the villain of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the titular Ultron, would be returning, along with numerous other AI characters, all in human form. It’s since been explained that this is part of what is going on in Vision’s “Mindscape,” but either way, few had anticipated that the show would so prominently feature Ultron (after all, in the trailer, he’s treated as essentially a grandfatherly figure to Tommy, which really puts an odd spin on things). Now, in addition to this news, more insight into the upcoming show has been provided, and it confirms that a major update to Age of Ultron is coming that will drastically change one storyline and change a key character as well.

VisionQuest Will Reveal That Ultron Was “Backed Up” by Vision

According to ScreenRant, VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas explained that, in Vision’s mindscape, “…upstairs, what we find out is, in a New York loft-like prison, is Ultron, whom [Vision] didn’t kill without mercy at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron; he backed him up. He always felt that he didn’t want to kill Ultron; he showed mercy, and he’s still around.” This is a massive change to what many thought was the conclusion of Age of Ultron, in which Ultron was seemingly destroyed. Obviously, this had already been confirmed not to be the case in some capacity, as Ultron was clearly returning in the show. However, the detail that it was Vision himself who backed Ultron up, thereby effectively saving his life, is new—and it also has serious story implications.

On the one hand, what could arguably be called a retcon in VisionQuest is a great decision, as it means the return of Ultron, who is a fan-favorite character that many fans were sad to see come and go in Age of Ultron (or so we thought). In addition to this being the right call in terms of bringing Ultron back, though, this also means a significant update to Vision as a character, as he is now responsible, in a sense, for whatever Ultron does from Age of Ultron on. Granted, it sounds like Ultron has turned a new leaf and is no longer trying to conquer the world and wipe out humanity. And, in fairness, wanting to save Ultron rather than exterminate him is in keeping with Vision’s characterization. Even so, there will likely be some who won’t be too pleased to learn that Vision saved Ultron in the end.