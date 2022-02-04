Jackass Star Bam Margera's Family Releases Update on His Recovery Status

Back in June, the news broke that Jackass alum Bam Margera had vanished from a Florida rehab center for the second time in two weeks. According to TMZ, police were searching for Margera after he left his stay at a court-mandated rehab center. "Sources close to Bam tell us the reason he left the rehab was partly due to his split from his wife," TMZ reported. This news came only a few months after the release of Jackass Forever, which Margera was fired from after allegedly breaking a "Wellness Agreement." Margera later filed a lawsuit against the production company and many of his co-stars, but the lawsuit was dropped back in April. This week, Margera's family issued an update about his recovery and spoke of the dangers of the "Free Bam" movement.

The following post was shared to Bam's Instagram as well as his mom's, April Margera: "Bam is currently in treatment and we are helping him with his social media while he focuses on his recovery. We are his family who love and communicate with him to collaborate on his content and updates. With much appreciation, we thank his former healthcare guardian, @limafromaura, for all she contributed. Thank you to everyone for your support during this wild ride. With Heart – The Margera Family 💜" The image in the post included further information and explained that the "Free Bam" movement has "caused confusion and threat" to the Magera family and they ask that Bam's recovery be "handled privately." You can view the full post below:

The rift between Margera and his former Jackass collaborators became public knowledge last year after the star revealed that he'd been fired from Jackass Forever. Margera's lawsuit alleged that while he was in rehab in 2019, Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze approached him with a "Wellness Agreement" which would pend his participation in the fourth Jackass film. The agreement reportedly saw him undergo "countless breathalyzer and urinalysis tests" as a means test of maintaining employment on any/all future Jackass projects. Margera claimed that he didn't violate the terms of that agreement but was fired anyway as a result of a positive drug test for Adderall, for which he claims to have had a prescription.

When asked by Variety if he was surprised by Margera's lawsuit, Johnny Knoxville replied: "Yes and no. Because he's in such a way that anything's possible. So, something will break your heart – but it might not shock you."