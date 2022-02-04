Jackass Star Bam Margera Missing From Florida Rehab Center

Earlier this year, Jackass Forever hit theatres and saw the return of nearly every star from the series and first three films. Sadly, Bam Margera was fired from the production after allegedly breaking a "Wellness Agreement." Margera later filed a lawsuit against the production company and many of his co-stars, but the lawsuit was dropped back in April. According to a new report from TMZ, Margera has now vanished from a Florida rehab center for the second time in two weeks.

According to the report, police are searching for Margera who is at a court-mandated rehab center. The Jackass star was last seen Saturday evening in Deerfield Beach, Florida after he left the LifeSkills residential facility without permission. Margera previously left the facility on June 13th claiming he was unhappy with their services and planned to check in somewhere else. The stunt performer was found days later at a Delray Beach hotel. "We're told he'd been off his medication for several days, and his team was worried he'd relapsed," TMZ writes. "Sources close to Bam tell us the reason he left the rehab was partly due to his split from his wife."

The rift between Margera and his former Jackass collaborators became public knowledge last year after the star revealed that he'd been fired from Jackass Forever. Margera's lawsuit alleged that while he was in rehab in 2019, Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze approached him with a "Wellness Agreement" which would pend his participation in the fourth Jackass film. The agreement reportedly saw him undergo "countless breathalyzer and urinalysis tests" as a means test of maintaining employment on any/all future Jackass projects. Margera claimed that he didn't violate the terms of that agreement but was fired anyway as a result of a positive drug test for Adderall, for which he claims to have had a prescription.

When asked by Variety if he was surprised by Margera's lawsuit, Knoxville replied: "Yes and no. Because he's in such a way that anything's possible. So, something will break your heart – but it might not shock you."

"We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs," Knoxville previously said in an interview with GQ. "We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it ... I don't want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."