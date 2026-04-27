James Gunn Gives Official Updates on 2 DCU TV Shows (& Fuels Theories About 1 of DC’s Most Powerful Heroes)

While the DCU is full steam ahead with movies like Supergirl and Clayface headed to theaters this year and the Superman follow up Man of Tomorrow staring production, there are some projects that DC Studios had previously announced that fans have been eager for updates on. Now, some of those updates have arrived and while it’s the end of the road for The Authority, there’s very good news for Booster Gold and Paradise Lost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Threads, a fan asked about the status of the previously announced Booster Gold and Paradise Lost series. Gunn responded affirming that both projects remain in development, writing that “BG is in development. PL is in extreme development.” For those wondering if “extreme development is a positive thing, Gunn replied to a fan asking of there was an “ultra extreme” project, to which Gunn said, “the ones that have writers’ rooms up!”

The update on Booster Gold in particular is a solid follow up after rumors earlier this year circulated that the series had been scrapped after Our Flag Means Death creator attached to write the series’ pilot, Dan Jenkins, had deleted his previous posts about the series. Jenkins later clarified, “As far as I know, it [Booster Gold] is still in the pipeline. The update also comes a few months after Gunn himself debunked rumors that Paradise Lost had also been scrapped, with Monday’s news making it seem like things are moving right along.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While Monday’s updates certainly will satisfy some DC fans in terms of two eagerly anticipated series, it is also prompting to renew rumors about Adria Arjona’s recent Man of Tomorrow casting. When it was announced that Arjona has been cast in the upcoming film, her exact character was not announced. While Arjona is arguably portraying Maxima in the film, there have been persistent rumors that she’s actually going to end up playing Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, with some fans even convinced that Maxima is just a codename to hide the real character.

These rumors escalated when Arjona shared a training video to her Instagram. The video prompted fans to be even more convinced that she’s going to end up playing Wonder Woman and the news about Paradise Lost being in “extreme development” is likely to push things even further. Given the timelines of things, Man of Tomorrow is likely to debut before Paradise Lost ever would, which if Arjona is ultimately playing Wonder Woman, introducing her in Man of Tomorrow could lead to setting things up for Paradise Lost. Considering that we don’t currently know much in the way of details about either project, it is not out of the question that the casting choice could fit—and one project could lead neatly to the other.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!