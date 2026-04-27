5 Classic ’90s Cartoons That Actually Need a Modern Live-Action Remake

Live-action adaptations of beloved animated franchises are becoming more prevalent these days, with the likes of One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and many more populating the airwaves. While there are quite a few adaptations, there are plenty more animated series that could use a revival using this form of storytelling. Specifically, animated shows from the 1990s are often considered to be some of the best examples from the medium, presenting timeless tales that are still watched to this day. We here at ComicBook.com decided to focus on five different animated entries from the ’90s that would work amazingly well as live-action series to breathe new life into long-finished stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5.) Batman: The Animated Series

warner bros

This might be quite the controversial choice, considering Batman: The Animated Series is often thought of as one of the most perfect representations of the Dark Knight, but it’s for this very reason that creating a live-action adaptation would work so well. The last time that DC fans had a Batman television series that focused specifically on the Dark Knight was with the 1966 television series. While there have been plenty of series that have focused on Gotham’s heroes and villains, including Birds of Prey, Gotham, Gotham Knights, and more, there hasn’t been one that has focused entirely on Bruce Wayne and his fight to save his city. Batman: The Animated Series has long been a legendary DC entry and creating a live-action adaptation of the series would work well alongside James Gunn’s new DCU.

4.) Captain Planet

DIC

Of the many entries on this list, a live-action Captain Planet television series appears to be the most likely project to actually happen. Last year, Netflix confirmed that it had won a bid to create a live-action series that will bring back the ecological superhero and the Planeteers. The 90s animated series saw five teenagers attempting to save the world from both pollution and villains that wanted to wreck the planet, and with environmental threats appearing to be a timeless topic, a live-action Captain Planet always seems relevant. Fingers crossed that the upcoming Netflix adaptation becomes a reality and the animated franchise gets the revival it so rightfully deserves.

3.) Daria

paramount

While not filled with action like the stories of the Dark Knight and the Planeteers, Daria is an animated series that is in dire need of a revival. Beavis and Butt-Head has seen serious success with its comeback, and Morgendorffer should receive the same. Whereas the chuckling duo of MTV fame returned in their original animated forms, Daria would work well as a live-action adaptation, considering the humor is far more dry and believable than that of Butt-Head and Beavis. There have been attempts to bring back Daria, the most prevalent being “Jodie” which would have focused on the supporting character of the same name, but introducing a new generation with a live-action remake of the original story would work quite well regardless.

2.) Mighty Max

Image courtesy of Bluebird Toys

Mighty Max might be one of the lesser-known entries on this list, but it’s a series that might surprise you if you decide to dip your toes into the story of the titular character. The ’90s animated series might have been based on a toyline of the same name, but its subject matter was surprisingly more mature than what you might expect from a show airing at its timeslot in the past. Max’s journey saw him taking on creepy creatures while accompanied by the immortal Norman and the bird-like seer Virgil. Mighty Max might be best known for its wild series finale, but the story of the animated show would be well worth revisiting via a new live-action adaptation.

1.) Exosquad

Image courtesy of Universal Cartoon Studios

Exosquad wasn’t quite like any other animated series from the ’90s, and is often overlooked in relation to many other stories that made up this era. The show focused on an alternate future wherein humanity is fighting against its own creations, aka Neosapians. Presenting a story akin to the likes of Battlestar Galactica and Starship Troopers, Exosquad told a complete story with its series finale, presenting a conclusive ending to its characters. The action sci-fi series feels tailor-made when it comes to entering the live-action world, and would work well at bringing new eyes to this underseen classic.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!