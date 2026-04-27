The Boys Reveals Best Look Yet at Jared Padalecki’s Character & Supernatural Reunion

The Boys Season 5 has officially revealed its best look at Jared Padalecki’s character and its looming Supernatural reunion yet — and, as with so much on the Prime Video show, it looks like Mister Marathon’s debut is going to be a bloody disaster. Seeing Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Padalecki, and Misha Collins on-screen together has been one of the most-anticipated aspects of The Boys Season 5 ever since the latter stars were announced for guest roles last year. And it was recently revealed that Padalecki will portray Mister Marathon in the series, making his entrance in The Boys Season 5, Episode 5.

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With just two days to go before Mister Marathon arrives, a teaser trailer for The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 has dropped (via Rotten Tomatoes TV). And the footage offers the most thorough look at Padalecki and Collins yet, along with further insight into their encounter with Soldier Boy in The Boys. Although the Season 5 trailer shows Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins together — and sees Soldier Boy choking Collins’ character — it’s an incredibly brief shot. We now have context to accompany it, confirming what fans suspected: that Soldier Boy and Homelander will seek them out while looking for V1.

Watch the teaser for this week’s installment below:

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The teaser also shows a few other things we can expect from Episode 5, including a visibly distressed Frenchie and Stan Edgar donning a Homelander sweatshirt — something we’ve only seen at Vought’s freedom camps thus far. Giancarlo Esposito’s villain ends the teaser saying, “It should be a delightful reunion,” further leaning into the big Supernatural moment. Of course, the scene featuring Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins looks anything but delightful.

The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Teaser Confirms What Fans Suspected – And Hints at Another Popular Theory

With things looking tense between Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins in The Boys Season 5’s trailer, many suspected that Soldier Boy and Homelander would seek them out for help with something — and this new teaser confirms as much. The duo asks Mister Marathon about V1, and he responds, “You’ve come to the right place.” He seems a bit nervous, which begs the question of whether Padalecki’s character can truly be trusted. Either way, he’ll be a stop on Homelander’s quest to become immortal, which puts him in quite a bit of danger if things don’t go the way Antony Starr’s supe hopes.

The Boys‘ Season 5, Episode 5 teaser also hints at another fan theory being true: that Collins’ character is getting butchered before the installment is finished. Kripke clearly loves his nods to Supernatural, and Collins’ supe exploding would be a hilarious callback to Satan snapping his fingers and reducing Castiel to bloody pieces in the CW show’s Season 5 finale. That’s where fans’ minds went after they saw Mister Marathon covered in blood in the trailer, and the additional shots make it look like he’s run through someone, just like A-Train. Perhaps Padalecki and Collins will recreate an even gorier version of their Supernatural scene — or someone else could be on the receiving end of a brutal demise. We’ll have to wait for the next chapter of The Boys to find out.

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