Jason Momoa's See Season 3 Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022





See just got a trailer for it's final season on AppleTV+. The Jason Momoa show has thrilled audiences from all over. Showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper unveiled the footage at San Diego Comic-Con. This clip sees him traversing the world for one final time. The eight-episode final season of See debuts with the first episode on Friday, August 26, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. People are excited to see what the Aquaman star has planned for Season 3 after the gorgeous sights of the first two salvos of episodes. It's almost been a year since Baba Voss defeated his brother Edo. After saying goodbye to his family and going to live alone in the forest, things have slowed down. But, a Trivantian scientist has developed a new form of sighted weaponry that threatens all of humanity. Voss has to return to protect his tribe from the incoming threat.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of 'See,' which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," See showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said. "Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way 'See' has been embraced by viewers around the world."

Momoa crossed weapons with Dave Bautista last season and viewers really loved those clashes. The WWE Superstar actually left a heartfelt message for his co-star after that section of episodes premiered.

"A lifetime worth of experiences in a very short journey. Extremely proud to be a small part of the epic #Season2 of @seeofficial starring my brother @prideofgypsies who absolutely kills this role," Bautista said. "Thank [you] from the bottom of my heart to J, @tropperj and @appletvplus for giving me this opportunity. Anders Engstrom, you are cinema gold and I love you 3000. @prideofgypsies and @eden_epstein you guys made me a better actor and I'm unmeasurably grateful and I love you both very much 🙏🏼❤️ #DreamChaser #FuckComfortZones."

See Season 3 begins on Apple TV+ August 26th with episode 1 with weekly releases afterward.

