Apple TV is ending Jason Momoa's See with Season 3 on the streaming service. The series has enjoyed success online and the third entry begins on August 26. It's been a long road with the Aquaman star since he first hit Apple TV+. Season 3 will consist of eight episodes and each week will feature a new one on Friday following the 26th. Baba Voss's journey continues on as he defeated his nemesis last season. But, unfortunately, the serenity of the forest cannot continue indefinitely. Just like the real world, there's always something else to be accomplished and a task to be set right. Fans of the show can rejoice that it will get an ending on its own terms. In the world of streaming affordances like that can be quite rare. Check out the trailer for yourself up above.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of 'See,' which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," See showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said. "Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way 'See' has been embraced by viewers around the world."

Last season, viewers were treated to Momoa crossing paths with Dave Bautista. The WWE superstar had some kind words for his co-star after the show got rolling.

"A lifetime worth of experiences in a very short journey. Extremely proud to be a small part of the epic #Season2 of @seeofficial starring my brother @prideofgypsies who absolutely kills this role," Bautista wrote. "Thank [you] from the bottom of my heart to J, @tropperj and @appletvplus for giving me this opportunity. Anders Engstrom, you are cinema gold and I love you 3000. @prideofgypsies and @eden_epstein you guys made me a better actor and I'm unmeasurably grateful and I love you both very much 🙏🏼❤️ #DreamChaser #FuckComfortZones."

See Season 3 gets going on Apple TV+ on August 26th.

