Jennifer Lopez to EP New Cinderella TV Series

Yet another adaptation of Cinderella is now in the works, this time being developed for the small screen. Disney made a live-action Cinderella movie back in 2015, with Lily James taking on the role of the titular princess. Just last year, Camila Cabello and Billy Porter starred in another live-action adaptation for Amazon last year. Now, Jennifer Lopez is getting into the Cinderella game with a limited TV series from her Nuyorican Productions, along with Skydance Television and Concord Originals.

Lopez will be executive producing the new Cinderella series for Nuyorican Productions. GLOW and The Baby-Sitters Club creative alum Rachel Shukert will also executive produce the Cinderella series, in addition to serving as showrunner. This take on Cinderella will be a musical based on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

"The story of Cinderella is as timeless now as ever," said Bill Bost, President of Skydance Television. "This aspirational story of romance, unconventional families, and the surprising power of wishes has inspired audiences around the world for centuries, and we are thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord, and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to bring our fresh take to the screen."

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella first debuted on TV in 1957 with Julia Andrews in the lead role. Perhaps the most well-known adaptation of the iconic musical came in 1997, with Brandy starring in the titular role and Whitney Houston playing the Fairy Godmother.

"Rodgers & Hammerstein elevated the already magical story of Cinderella with their iconic music that has attracted legends of screen and stage throughout its many beloved, award-winning iterations over the years," added Sophia Dilley, Senior Vice President of Development and Production at Concord Originals. "Our partnership with Skydance and Nuyorican on this project is the first step of many towards our collective goal of championing timeless classics for a new generation and Rachel is the perfect voice to expand upon this story in a contemporary way."

