Jensen Ackles Confirms the Soldier Boy Scene That Made Him Walk Off The Boys Season 5 Set

Prime Video’s The Boys has finally come to an end after five seasons and while the series finale has left fans somewhat divided about how it all wrapped up, there is one thing that everyone can agree on: there were some genuinely outrageous and shocking moments across the series. It isn’t just fans stunned by some of these moments, either. Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy in The Boys franchise, even revealed last fall that there was one scene in the then-upcoming final season that shocked him to the point he had to walk off set. While Ackles kept details about that scene to himself, with the finale in the books we finally know exactly what scene he was referring to and it honestly might surprise you.

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As shared by a fan on X, during a recent appearance at the Supernatural convention Purgatory 10, Ackles revealed that the scene that was a step too far for the actor wasn’t one that was particularly bloody or graphic, but was the one from Season 5 Episode 3 where Soldier Boy walked in to find Homelander (Antony Starr relaxing nude in a bathtub full of breast milk. You can check the scene out for yourself here.

That Scene Might Not Be the Most Gory, But It’s Upsetting In Its Own Right

It might be a little bit of a surprise that that is the scene that Ackles had to walk away from. Speaking about the now-infamous scene last fall, Ackles explained that he had walked in, turned a corner, and was stunned by what he saw, commenting “Oh my god” at what was in front of him.

“That wasn’t my line, and I was supposed to stay there,” Ackles said last year. “But I hadn’t seen what was going on. We’d blocked it out, we rehearsed it. [But] things changed when the camera was rolling, and I hadn’t seen it. And I walked in and it was, ‘Dear god,’ and I just walked back out.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I wasn’t prepared for that.’ And I don’t think anybody else will be either.”

On the surface, the scene in question might not seem that bad. After all, The Boys is not a series that has ever shied away from envelope-pushing scenes with some seriously disturbing graphic content, like “Herogasm” and some truly gruesome deaths along the way. However, there are multiple ways for a scene to be unsettling that don’t involve gore and this one certainly fits the bill. Homelander’s series-long obsession with breast milk is uncomfortable enough as it is, but the delusional, supe-turned-dictator takes things to an entirely weird level by soaking in a tub of it. Making things worse is the detail that the breast milk he’s soaking in came from a NICU at a hospital. The suggestion there is that Homelander literally took the milk some of the most vulnerable babies need to survive simply so he could soak in it. That’s bleak by any standard.

However, while Ackles has said that he walked off set when it came to that scene, it’s also worth noting that, according to the fan on X, Ackles didn’t necessarily walk off in disgust. Another fan asked the tone and context Ackles had spoken about the bathtub scene, leading the fan to explain that Ackles was more taken by how bizarre and unexpected the scene was when it went from the pages of the script to the reality of filming it. Given how weird the idea of someone bathing in breast milk is even for The Boys, it’s understandable that it might be a little bit to handle when trying to film as it’s just so surreal. Of course, Ackles is likely far from done with strange, gruesome, and even surreal scenes when it comes to The Boys franchise. While The Boys itself may be over, the prequel Vought Rising is headed to Prime Video in 2027.

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