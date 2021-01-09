Jeopardy! Celebrates Alex Trebek's Final Episode

Jeopardy! is celebrating Alex Trebek tonight as the final episode of the show gets underway. Fans of the program have had this day circled on their calendars for quite some time. When the beloved host was diagnosed with cancer, a lot of people wondered if he would continue trying to tape the show. Well, Trebek kept going and the results of the final season have been nothing short of wonderful. Contestants and fans have poured love over him, even sharing fond remembrances after his passing. it’s been a love affair of a considerable margin, heck, even Ryan Reynolds got in to say some encouraging words before it was all said and done. Down below you can watch some of the clips from across the years of the program. That signature mustache, some jovial moments, and surreal events that make you ponder how different television was way back when. It’s needless to say, we’ll all miss Trebek greatly moving forward.

Trebek dropped an update on his condition before the holidays began. Fans appreciated the honesty and vulnerability from one of their favorite television personalities.

"Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," Trebek explained in a video update. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.

He added, “But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal - a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf."

