Jeopardy! Alex Trebek Delivers Heartfelt Message in Final Episode

Alex Trebek delivered a heartfelt message in his final episode of Jeopardy! The beloved host passed away late last year and fans were saddened by his absence. But, many of them tuned in for his final stint on the show. Trebek had something special planned for the people out there watching during that final broadcast. He said, “I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But, today I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering from COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

Previously, his producer Mike Richards talked about the immense toll that filming took on the legend. "He was an absolute warrior and what he was able to do by getting himself back to the set to tape those final episodes," Richards explained. "We didn't know it was going to be his final episodes and neither did he, but it was herculean. He was in enormous pain. He was, you know, 10 days away from passing away and you will not sense any of that in these episodes. He is strong. He sounds great. He's funny and he's amazing."

Fans will absolutely remember the update he gave on his condition before the holidays. Despite all the hardship, Trebek wanted to get back in the studio and finish out his run.

"Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," Trebek told fans in a video update. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.

He continued, “But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal - a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf."

