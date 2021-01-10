She-Hulk Rumored to Feature Krysten Ritter's Return as Jessica Jones

✖

Now that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been without brand new content for the better part of a year-and-a-half, the rumor wheels continue to churn — perhaps even more now than ever before. As Marvel Studios heads into Phase Four of the MCU, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has the opportunity to not only continue producing tentpole features for the box office, but now it also has the chance to start developing deeper character-driven long-form stories thanks to the introduction of Disney+. One of those stories is She-Hulk, a series that will be forth Jennifer Walters into the MCU, as played by Tatiana Maslany.

Weeks after Feige himself teased certain characters were set to show up in the series due to the courtroom nature of the show, one prominent rumor circulating online suggests Krysten Ritter could soon return as Jessica Jones — a role she previously played in the self-titled Netflix show. The rumor comes from Twitter scooper @DanielRPK.

Interestingly enough, that'd be a significant development should it prove true for more than one reason. First off, the show's fabled two-year production moratorium doesn't expire until next month. Then there's the idea that Ritter herself has seemingly come out against the idea of reprising the role after three seasons of her own show, plus a starring role in The Defenders.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” Ritter told TVLine in 2019. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

Even though Netflix and Marvel pulled the Defenders-centered shows from the streamer in the midst of some storylines — see Luke Cage and Iron Fist — Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg previously told us she was able to tell the story she initially set out to tell.

"I mean, it's been quite liberating, actually. And Brian Michael Bendis gave us such rich characters to work with," the writer said in 2019. "This character of Jessica is just so...the way he created her is just an extraordinary character to be able to play with. And then we got to add and bring in other characters and continue to explore Jessica's arc through them. When you have a character with a deep canon there's a lot of expectations and a lot of things you have to live up to or be aware of. With Jessica we had a lot of freedom."

She-Hulk has yet to get a release date from Disney+.

What other characters would you like to see pop up in Marvel's Disney+ shows?