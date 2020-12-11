Daredevil: Did Kevin Feige Just Tease Matt Murdock Appearance in She-Hulk?

✖

Matthew Murdock is totally going to be in She-Hulk — well, maybe. During the Marvel Studios segment of the 2020 Disney Investor Day, Kevin Feige broke the internet announcement after announcement. There were plenty of confirmations to be had, a handful of new show announcements, and fresh casting reveals. Then there was a tease — something that's left fans speculating at the slightest, a potential nod to Ol' Hornhead himself.

You see, earlier this week reports surfaced suggesting Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock was going to end up appearing in Spider-Man 3. Fast forward to tonight, and Feige makes sure to tell viewers that since She-Hulk is a courtroom drama, you'd be surprised at who could show up.

Sure, maybe Tatiana Maslany will be defending or prosecuting villains we've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before. But also, it'd make sense a prominent attorney such as Maslany's Jennifer Walters would come across the partners from Nelson and Murdock at one point or another, right?

When we spoke with Cox earlier this year, he denied any involvement in Spidey 3, though he quickly backed that up by saying he'd reprise his role as Daredevil without hesitation. "I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," the actor told us in April. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

Cox added, "Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it."

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," he concluded. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

She-Hulk has yet to receive a release date from Marvel Studios. All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

What other DefendersVerse characters do you hope to see pop up in the MCU once again?