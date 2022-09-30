Community Fans Are Freaking Out Over Movie Announcement

Today saw some huge news for fans of the beloved sitcom, Community. It's been seven years since the show came to an end after six seasons, and fans have been calling for "six seasons and a movie" ever since the series was still airing. After all these years, it was revealed that a movie is finally in development with Peacock. Ever since the news dropped this morning, fans have been celebrating on Twitter. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all confirmed to be returning. Currently, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase are not confirmed to be involved with the project, but Brown did tweet about it, so our hopes for a Shirley return are high.

"It's happening! Congrats, #Community fans! You guys did this! ❤️," Brown tweeted. You can view her post below:

Community's cast has been talking about the mythical movie for quite some time. In fact, Brie mentioned it in an interview just this month. "Constantly," Brie shared when asked if the Community cast still texts each other. "The text chain is going off constantly. We've already texted seven times today," she added with a laugh. "Danny [Pudi] and Ken [Jeong] saw each other at an event last night, so they sent photos. We text each other constantly. It's very cute. I love those guys. I hope we can get together and do the movie. Fingers crossed." She continued, "There have been some conversations, but I truly have no idea what is going on with it. No updates. Conversations, but no concrete details."

