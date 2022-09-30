Community Fans Are Freaking Out Over Movie Announcement
Today saw some huge news for fans of the beloved sitcom, Community. It's been seven years since the show came to an end after six seasons, and fans have been calling for "six seasons and a movie" ever since the series was still airing. After all these years, it was revealed that a movie is finally in development with Peacock. Ever since the news dropped this morning, fans have been celebrating on Twitter. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all confirmed to be returning. Currently, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase are not confirmed to be involved with the project, but Brown did tweet about it, so our hopes for a Shirley return are high.
"It's happening! Congrats, #Community fans! You guys did this! ❤️," Brown tweeted. You can view her post below:
It’s happening! Congrats, #Community fans! You guys did this! ❤️ @community @peacock #SixSeasonAndAMovie https://t.co/7yE7EEeb8k— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 30, 2022
Community's cast has been talking about the mythical movie for quite some time. In fact, Brie mentioned it in an interview just this month. "Constantly," Brie shared when asked if the Community cast still texts each other. "The text chain is going off constantly. We've already texted seven times today," she added with a laugh. "Danny [Pudi] and Ken [Jeong] saw each other at an event last night, so they sent photos. We text each other constantly. It's very cute. I love those guys. I hope we can get together and do the movie. Fingers crossed." She continued, "There have been some conversations, but I truly have no idea what is going on with it. No updates. Conversations, but no concrete details."
You can check out some of the tweets reacting to the Community movie news below:
you’re not in the Dreamatorium. this is real. https://t.co/WxTDTngwyI— IT'S HAPPENING! SIX SEASONS AND A MOVIE! (@CommunityTV) September 30, 2022
community twt right now pic.twitter.com/7eI3sVcr9f— jess ❤️🩹 (@pudimension20) September 30, 2022
community movie happening i can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/w0mlYeOphy— jordan #andamovie (@birdman_dad) September 30, 2022
YOU SEE WE ARE FINALLY GETTING SIX SEASONS AND A MOVIE FROM COMMUNITY, A PROPHECY THAT STARTED IN SEASON 2 EPISODE 21, PARADIGMS OF HUMAN MEMORY!! AND THE POTENTIAL TO SEE TROY AGAIN IS RIGHT THERE! TROY AND ABED REUNITED!!! #sixseasonsandamovie #andamovie pic.twitter.com/AvA91ZCHRN— Beep | AND A MOVIE!!!! (@thebeepthemeep) September 30, 2022
Me summoning donald glover and yvette nicole brown to be in the community movie pic.twitter.com/ex1T2VOiiT— gwennie GORILLAZ DAY! (@toddpilIed) September 30, 2022
COMMUNITY SIX SEASONS AND A MOVIE... pic.twitter.com/EOuAn9GmdA— aimée ☆ JLI's pr manager (@sapphyreblayze) September 30, 2022
Happy Community movie moving forward day pic.twitter.com/vw9eMNtFiV— Hannah 🌿 (@rejectedhannah) September 30, 2022
Lizzo plays a 200 year old flute and the very next day Community gets #sixseasonsandamovie. Idc about correlation/causation give her more historical artifacts https://t.co/eESyfpPsvL— Drizzle (@Runwitscissors) September 30, 2022
Everyone talking about which cast members will be in the Community movie, completely forgetting that Jonathan Banks is free to return now that Better Call Saul is done. pic.twitter.com/7sK1BQmUaP— Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 30, 2022
The Community movie should be dedicated to the greatest superhero of them all... pic.twitter.com/VH1wBxAoKz— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 30, 2022
hey guys. the community cast is tagging donald glover in their posts. just so you know— brad’s mop water #ANDAMOVIE (@swordnadir) September 30, 2022
I'm not watching the Community movie unless it's on Yahoo Screen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1!!!— Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) September 30, 2022
The Community movie is scheduled to be released on Peacock in 2023.prev