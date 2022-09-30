Community Movie Officially In Development for Peacock

Community is officially getting a movie! It's been announced that Community the Movie is in development for the Peacock streaming service, with original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong all confirmed to be returning (Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase are not involved at the time of writing this). Community the Movie will be written by series creator Dan Harmon, and plot details are not being revealed at this time.

In a press release statement, NBC Universal Television's Chairman of Entertainment Susan Rovner celebrated the move to give fans what the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie win they've waited seven years for:

"'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," Rovner said. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

To bolster interest and support in the movie, the original Community six-season series will also be (finally) making its way to Peacock – yet another move by Comcast to gather up all its NBCUniversal content from various licensing deals and centralize it on Peacock.

Here is the full press release about Community the Movie, below: