John Mulaney Reveals Awkward Celebrity Rejections While at Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney dishes on some of the celebrities that rejected his joke submissions while a writer on Saturday Night Live. The Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian made a name for himself on Saturday Night Live from 2008 to 2013 and is now hitting it big with several stand-up routines and specials, just like his most recent Netflix special, Baby J, which is what lands Mulaney as a guest on the Hot Ones YouTube show. Coincidentally, Mulaney's appearance is also the 300th episode of Hot Ones, and during the discussion host Sean Evans broached the topic of the worst rejection Mulaney ever got from an SNL host during a pitch meeting.

"No need to name names, but what's the worst reaction you ever recall getting from an SNL celebrity host to a sketch that you pitched them in?" Hot Ones host Sean Evans asked John Mulaney. Though he was told he didn't have to name names, Mulaney went on to list Josh Brolin and Mick Jagger, while also giving examples.

"Josh Brolin went, 'Well this isn't funny,' as I was writing something and I started to walk him through it," the comedian said. "It was so matter-of-fact I wouldn't even call it the worst. I found it completely valuable. And it was early enough on Tuesday night that I didn't proceed with it."

"I remember we had a joke when Mick Jagger hosted that was, "Hey everyone. I'm Mick Jagger, so mothers lock up your daughters, and daughters lock up your mothers,'" he said. "And he listened and he went, 'No, I don't like that.'" Mulaney also said he made Seth Meyers read the joke to Jagger so he wouldn't have to bear the brunt of the feedback.

