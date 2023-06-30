Invasion Season 2 First Look and Premiere Date Revealed by Apple TV+

Back in 2021, Apple TV+ unveiled their all-new sci-fi series Invasion from creator Simon Kinberg, with today seeing the streamer offer up their first look at the all-new Season 2. In addition to offering a glimpse at the new batch of episodes, they also confirmed that the sophomore season was set to premiere later this summer and will run with new episodes through the fall. This new look at the series might only offer a small hint of what's in store for audiences, but it's sure to excite fans about the series' return. Check out a new look at Invasion below before Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on August 23rd.

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+," series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg shared in a statement. "It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles."

Per press release, "Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and a gripping first look at Season 2 of its ambitious series Invasion, which will return globally on Wednesday, August 23rd. From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Citadel), and executive produced by Boat Rocker, Invasion is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Invasion will debut with the first episode of its ten-episode second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25th, on Apple TV+.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

"The first season of Invasion is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Since its premiere, the series has been praised as a 'must-watch,' an 'expertly crafted sci-fi series,' and a 'gorgeously filmed global thriller.' Invasion has also been hailed for its 'fantastical, action-packed plot,' its 'grand scale,' and for its ability to be both 'gripping and refreshingly patient.' Star Golshifteh Farahani was also lauded as a 'standout star' and a 'force on screen.'

"In addition to series creators Simon Kinberg & David Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin, and Katie O'Connell Marsh serve as executive producers."