Yellowjackets Star Blasts Latest Fan Theory, "Give Me a Break"

Over the course of two seasons, Showtime's Yellowjackets has established itself as one of the most twisted and entertaining TV shows around. The mystery-thriller follows a group of high school girls lost in the wilderness after a plane crash, and the women they become more than two decades after the accident. Yellowjackets asks a lot of questions without providing many answers (yet), leading to an abundance of fan theories online. One of the theories floating around after the conclusion of Season 2 focuses on the character of Van, and how she might be the big "evil" force behind so much of the tragedy.

There isn't a lot of hard evidence to support that claim, and Van has been on the wrong end of some of the worst incidents in the series so far. Liv Hewson, who plays the teenage version of Van, thinks that theory is beyond ridiculous.

"Van, who's been minding her business in Ohio for 25 years? Give me a break," Hewson told Teen Vogue during a recent interview. "If somebody's 'evil,' you don't have to think about what their motivations are. You're invited to engage with these characters as human beings insofar as you want to or decide to, but to see people try and react to Yellowjackets as moral absolutism? I'm not sure what show you're watching. Everyone's gonna do terrible things on the 'doing terrible things to survive' show!"

As Hewson indicated, Van has been arguably the furthest removed from the drama since leaving the wilderness. She's been running a video store in Ohio, taking care of her ailing mother, and dealing with cancer of her own.

Yellowjackets Bonus Episode

The second season of Yellowjackets wrapped up its run on Showtime earlier this year, but there's more on the way before Season 3. Co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed on social media that there will be "bonus episode" arriving some time between Season 2 and Season 3, though the exact timing and content of the episode is a total mystery,

"There will be a bonus episode between seasons," Lyle told a fan on Twitter, "but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight."

Some fans had theorized that an unannounced episode would be released the week after the Season 2 finale aired. The second season only consisted of nine episodes, so many had hoped that there would be a surprise 10th installment at its normal time.

What did you think of the second season of Yellowjackets? Which wild fan theory is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!