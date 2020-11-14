SNL Host John Mulaney Joins Late Night With Seth Meyers Writing Staff

✖

John Mulaney and Seth Meyers made quite the team during their time on Saturday Night Live together, and since then both have remained close to their SNL roots. Now they'll be working together again, as Mulaney has joined the writing staff of Late Night With Seth Meyers. Executive Producer Mike Shoemaker revealed Mulaney's new position on Twitter, and while he doesn't know how long he'll stay with the show, Shoemaker is open to having him as long as he wants to keep doing it, (via Variety). The first sketch he worked on aired this week, and you can see it below.

"John Mulaney likes to work so this week he officially joined Late Night with @SethMeyers as a staff writer," Shoemaker wrote on Twitter. "I hope he stays for 100 years but I will settle for "as long as John wants". Here's the 1st sketch from rookie @latenightseth writer John @Mulaney:"

Here's the 1st sketch from rookie @latenightseth writer John @Mulaney:https://t.co/IMZ4DHbOAJ

Mulaney and Meyers wrote for the show for several years together, an era that resulted in the character of Stefon, played by Bill Hader. Stefon was a fan favorite and Meyers even has a little figurine of Stefon on his desk. Does this mean we'll get a Stefon cameo at some point? Who knows, but even just the possibility is interesting.

SNL and Late Night with Seth Meyers are both executive produced by Lorne Michaels, so Mulaney is staying in the SNL family. Mulaney has hosted SNL four times since he departed, and his most recent hosting gig occurred on October 31st. Fans are always eager to see what he has in store when he hosts SNL, and we're eager to see what kind of magic he can make happen on Late Night.

He joins a writing staff that includes the delightful Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel, who have collaborated with Meyers on favorite skits like Jokes Seth Can't Tell and Amber Says What. Ruffin also has her own show on Peacock, The Amber Ruffin Show.

