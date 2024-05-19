John Stamos Shares Full House Reunion Photo in Honor of Bob Saget's Birthday

It's been over two years since Full House star Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away. May 17th would've been the comedian's 68th birthday, so many of his Full House co-stars shared some love for their friend on social media. John Stamos posted a photo featuring much of the Full House cast together as they gathered for Saget's funeral in 2022. Many fans of the series were happy to see Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen in attendance considering the duo has since distanced themselves from the series.

"Happy Birthday Bob," Stamos captioned the post. "This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn't there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears. That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. Bob was the heart of our 'Full House' family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all. Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say."

"I love you. This time together was so special... painful. But we all really came together exactly like he would've wanted," Full House alum Jodie Sweetin replied. In addition to Stamos, Sweetin, and the Olsens, the photo also features Jeff Franklin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Scott Weinger. You can view the photo below:

Mary-Kate and Ashley Issue Statement After Bob Saget's Death:

While the Olsen twins didn't want to be a part of the Netflix spinoff, Fuller House, the duo still clearly has love for their TV family. In their full statement to ET, the Olsens said the following about Bob Saget's death:

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

All eight seasons of Full House are currently available to stream on Max, and all five seasons of Fuller House are on Netflix.