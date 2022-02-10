Bob Saget’s Family Reveal Comedian’s Cause of Death in Official Statement

The family of Bob Saget has revealed the cause of the beloved Full House star and comedian’s death. On Wednesday, Saget’s family released a statement, expressing gratitude for the love and support from fans as well as revealing that Saget’s death was the result of head trauma with the authorities determining that the trauma was accidental. Saget died on January 9th at the age of 65.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort for us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family’s statement reads. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget died on Sunday, January 9th after being found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Saget had just completed a comedy show in Jacksonville the night before, having shared on his social media how much he had loved the show and getting back to stand-up. In addition to his comedy career, Saget is best known for his role as single father Danny Tanner on Full House, a role he played for the better part of a decade, endearing the actor in the hearts of fans as one of America’s beloved television dads. He was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997 and appeared in a number of other television series, including The WB’s Raising Dad which saw him play another television dad and was the voice of future Ted Mosby in the narration of How I Met Your Mother.

Saget’s death prompting an outpouring of love and tributes for the entertainer including from his friend and Full House co-star John Stamos who gave a moving eulogy at Saget’s funeral late last month.

“My Bob. I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone. I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” Stamos said. “I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet,” he began. “They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”

