John Wick Spinoff The Continental Casts Younger Version of Lance Reddick’s Charon

Development on the first John Wick spinoff continues as the Starz series has cast a younger version of one of the film franchise’s main characters. Joining Colin Woodell’s Winston Scott is Ayomide Adegun, who will play a younger Charon, the character played by Lance Reddick in the movies. The series will serve as Adegun’s professional acting debut.

Also joining the series as new arrivals include Peter Greene (Training Day) and Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), who will play Uncle Charlie and Mayhew, respectively. The series is set in 1970s New York as Winston and Charon fight for control of The Continental, a hotel where the world’s top criminals reside.

The newcomers join Woodell, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, and Mel Gibson. The three-episode event series was written by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward. Executive producers include Wick creator Derek Kolstad, Wick director Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese.

Deadline first reported the news while also releasing a new synopsis. That can be found below.

The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Since the series does take place decades before the Wick films, Keanu Reeves won’t be making an appearance in the event.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on May 27, 2022 while The Continental has yet to set a release date.

