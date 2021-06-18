Netflix Releases Johnny Test Reboot Trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for its Johnny Test reboot series - or Johnny Test Season 7, depending on how you want to look at the former Cartoon Network series' continuation on the streaming service. Watch that below! The new Johnny Test Netflix trailer came with the caption: "How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!” That pretty much encapsulates the world of Johnny Test, and the Netflix series will be a direct continuation of the original series, picking up where it left off.

The new season of Johnny Test sees Johnny and family (and dog) taking on new challenges like inventing the "GPEscape" to travel to wild new places; a battle royal episode on "Melee Island"; and a new big bad in the form of Johnny's evil (and robotic) baby brother. There will even be a Test Family team-up episode.

Johnny Test has bounced around from the Kids' WB block to The CW and then to Cartoon Network. It even stumbled through a web series from WildBrain in the late 2010s. The fact that Netflix has tapped Johnny Test for revival is thrilling for fans - even if the new animation style may take some getting used to. Meanwhile, the show has also sparked debate about which shows deserve revivals, and which ones do not.

If you've never checked out the 2000s cartoon series, seasons 1-6 are streaming on Netflix. You can get a description of the Johnny Test series below (via WildBrain):

Take one part spiky hair, two parts genius sisters, a dash of talking dog, mix thoroughly and the result is an action-packed animated series about a boy willing to try anything in the name of science. Join Johnny and his dog Dukey in their high-action escapades. "Jonathan "Johnny" Test. A troublesome, unpredictable, and widely iconic 11-year-old boy who is the brother of Susan and Mary and the son of Hugh and Lila serves as the main protagonist and hero in the show. He is frequently called the "kid with the flaming hair" due to having scarlet red highlights in his yellow hair. He is most often seen wearing green cargo pants and a black shirt with a trefoil symbol on it, which he wears under a navy blue dress shirt, and a watch that he rarely uses. Because he has Susan and Mary by his side, he can live any kid's dream, only to find that some dreams aren't worth living. He is very hyperactive, and often messes with his sisters' inventions, causing trouble and mayhem, but just as often proves himself to be extremely clever such as by frequently tricking his genius sisters or conquering the day from whatever goodness happens to show up."

Johnny Test Season 7 will stream on Netflix in mid-July. It will be the first of two new seasons ordered by Netflix, with an interactive special on the way, as well.