Johnny Test New Episodes Have Animation Fans Completely Confused

New Johnny Test episodes have animation fans losing their minds on Twitter. WildBrain has released some new web series episodes of the cartoon on its YouTube channel and people are seriously confused. For those who don’t know, Johnny Test was a cartoon produced by Warner Bros. Animation back in the mid-2000s. After playing on Kids WB for seasons 1-3, it moved to Cartoon Network where it would live for another five years. There are a staggering six seasons of Johnny Test and it has become something of a meme among fans of children’s animation. A lot of people point to that show as the beginning of Cartoon Network really riding the hottest show on its roster into the ground. Something that has proven divisive even today.

WildBrain got a hold of it in 2019 and started producing Johnny Test: The Lost Web Series. Which prompted a ton of head-scratching online back then. But, none of the original voice cast has returned for the web series. Now, with today’s release, the Internet is back to wondering how in the world is Johnny Test still a thing. Along with that question, some fans have taken to joking about shows that deserve a revival more than Johnny Test does. Collective vitriol is something to behold for sure.

Check out Wildbrain’s description of Johnny Test down below (Prepare yourself. It’s A Lot.):

Take one part spiky hair, two parts genius sisters, a dash of talking dog, mix thoroughly and the result is an action-packed animated series about a boy willing to try anything in the name of science. Join Johnny and his dog Dukey in their high-action escapades.

"Jonathan "Johnny" Test. A troublesome, unpredictable, and widely iconic 11-year-old boy who is the brother of Susan and Mary and the son of Hugh and Lila serves as the main protagonist and hero in the show. He is frequently called the "kid with the flaming hair" due to having scarlet red highlights in his yellow hair. He is most often seen wearing green cargo pants and a black shirt with a trefoil symbol on it, which he wears under a navy blue dress shirt, and a watch that he rarely uses. Because he has Susan and Mary by his side, he can live any kid's dream, only to find that some dreams aren't worth living. He is very hyperactive, and often messes with his sisters' inventions, causing trouble and mayhem, but just as often proves himself to be extremely clever such as by frequently tricking his genius sisters or conquering the day from whatever goodness happens to show up."

