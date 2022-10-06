After much patient waiting by fans, Amazon Prime Video has announced that a season two renewal has been handed out to the neo-western series Outer Range. Marvel star Josh Brolin stars in the series, leading a cast that also includes Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark). Variety reports that Prime has brought in Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage executive producer Charles Murray to take over as showrunner for series creator Brian Watkins.

Brolin leads the series as Royal Abbott, patriarch of a family caught between personal tragedy, local strife, and a mysterious hole in the ground that suddenly appear. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Other cast member sfor the series include Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

"Outer Range, more than anything, is very, very personal to me," Brolin previously told THR about the series. "And I'm very indebted to Amazon because I wasn't sure. As you can probably guess now, I would've spoken out had they not backed us up, had they not marketed it well, had they not spent the money and supported us in the way that they have.

The first season of Outer Range is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.