Netflix Releases Jupiter's Legacy Character Posters
Netflix is getting back into the world of superheroes. Thursday, the streamer released Thunder Force — a superhero romp starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer — and in a matter of weeks, the live-action adaptation of Jupiter's Legacy will be unveiled to the masses. The company is getting a step up on its marketing for the series, releasing a batch of character posters in support of the eight-episode season.
Throughout the day on Friday, Mark Millar — who co-created the comic series the series is based on with artist Frank Quitely — released the posters on his Millarworld Twitter account. Though the trailer released for the show this past week is packed to the brim with all kinds of superheroes, the posters released focuses solely on the Sampson's, led by the Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb).
"It all ties into this big science-fiction concept," Millar previously said of the series in an interview with EW. "But then you can knuckle it down to something even simpler: what if the world's coolest guy, like Superman, married the world's coolest woman, like Wonder Woman, and they had these f---ing awful children who would be like the Kardashians?"
Utopian (Josh Duhamel)
The leader of the Union of Justice and patriarch of the Sampson family. Introducing @joshduhamel as the Utopian. pic.twitter.com/lXblDlW1fe— Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 9, 2021
Brain Wave (Ben Daniels)
Ben Daniels is Brainwave - a master of the mind, brother to the Utopian, and member of the Union of Justice. pic.twitter.com/6zUe0eXQjO— Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 9, 2021
Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb)
Lady Liberty, played by @mslesliebibb, wife to the Utopian, mother to Chloe and Brandon, and an original member of the six. pic.twitter.com/uGgMsRNKJo— Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 9, 2021
Paragon (Andrew Horton)
The prodigal son appears. Introducing @Andrew_Horton14 as Brandon Sampson - Paragon and son to the Utopian. pic.twitter.com/TTMtT78b0X— Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 9, 2021
Chloe (Elena Kampouris)
Model, influencer, daughter of the Utopian, and anything but a hero. Welcome @ElenaKampouris to #JupitersLegacy as Chloe Sampson. pic.twitter.com/oqg23dTTpk— Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 9, 2021
Jupiter's Legacy hits Netflix on May 7th.
Jupiter's Legacy hits Netflix on May 7th.