Netflix Releases Jupiter's Legacy Character Posters

Netflix is getting back into the world of superheroes. Thursday, the streamer released Thunder Force — a superhero romp starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer — and in a matter of weeks, the live-action adaptation of Jupiter's Legacy will be unveiled to the masses. The company is getting a step up on its marketing for the series, releasing a batch of character posters in support of the eight-episode season.

Throughout the day on Friday, Mark Millar — who co-created the comic series the series is based on with artist Frank Quitely — released the posters on his Millarworld Twitter account. Though the trailer released for the show this past week is packed to the brim with all kinds of superheroes, the posters released focuses solely on the Sampson's, led by the Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb).

"It all ties into this big science-fiction concept," Millar previously said of the series in an interview with EW. "But then you can knuckle it down to something even simpler: what if the world's coolest guy, like Superman, married the world's coolest woman, like Wonder Woman, and they had these f---ing awful children who would be like the Kardashians?"

Keep scrolling to see the five character posters released for Jupiter's Legacy.