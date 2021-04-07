First Jupiter's Legacy Trailer Released By Netflix

✖

After months of teasing and fans begging, Netflix has officially released the full trailer for Jupiter's Legacy, the upcoming series adaptation of the Mark Miller & Frank Quietly comic series. Described by Miller himself as “part-2001, part-Avengers, part-Godfather II," the series features Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson aka "The Utopian" alongside a cast of other dynamic new heroes. The trailer reveals that the TV adaptation will clearly be taking its cues from both volumes of the Jupiter's Legacy comic series as well as the prequel Jupiter's Circle in part. Check out all the footage for the series in the player below and look for Jupiter's legacy to premiere on Netflix on May 7.

Netflix's plot summary for the first season reads: "After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty."

"It all ties into this big science-fiction concept," Millar previously said in an interview with EW. "But then you can knuckle it down to something even simpler: what if the world's coolest guy, like Superman, married the world's coolest woman, like Wonder Woman, and they had these f---ing awful children who would be like the Kardashians?"

Former Marvel's Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight was initially attached to the series but departed a few months into filming on the series. Following his leave, series writer Sang Kyu Kim stepped up to the plate after he left and served as showrunner for the remainder of the show and is credited as executive producer. Millar, Quitely, James Middleton, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and Dan McDermott also serve as executive producers.

Jupiter's Legacy is the first adaptation in the streamer's planned slate of content based on the comic book works of Millar. Netflix previously acquired Millar’s comic book company, Millarworld, and with it the film and TV rights to multiple comics and first dibs on anything new he creates. Other titles in the works for television include American Jesus with Empress, Huck, and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter all in development as feature films at Netflix in addition to an animated series of Supercrooks. .