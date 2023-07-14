Jury Duty Producer Teases Possible Season 2 After Emmy Nominations

One of the biggest success stories in television so far this year belongs to Freevee, Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service. Jury Duty was a unique type of show, putting one unaware, real person into wild court case filled with actors. The acclaimed comedy has built a big following since its debut, and this week saw the work recognized with some Emmy nominations.

The series itself was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, while star James Marsden got a supporting actor nod. After the nominations went out, Deadline caught up with executive producer and asked about the possibility of a second season.

"Yeah, who knows? When the WGA strike is over, it's something we can sit down and think about as it's something we may try and do," Bernad said. "But right now, we're celebrating Jury Duty and everyone who played a role in its success like the entire team at Freevee who deserve a lot of credit for taking a shot on this."

"I give an incredible amount of credit to the writers, Cody Heller, Andrew Weinberg, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupinsky, Nick Hatton, one of our incredible producers; the cast who were all exceptional obviously James, and everyone else in the cast who really dedicated so much of their life to the show. They all deserve this award."

Speaking of James Marsden, Bernad shared a touching moment with the actor after the nominations were announced. Marsden earned his first Emmy not for his work on the series.

"This is the third time I work with him after tryin for so long to find a comedy we could do together," Bernad explained. "I feel like he's always been so under appreciated as a performer in general, but also as a comedic actor. I'm so happy for him because not only is he incredibly talented, but one of the nicest, kindest people will ever work with and a true professional."

What Is Jury Duty About?

"Jury Duty originated with a question: Was it possible to make a sitcom like The Office about a trial, populate it with brilliant comedic performers, and put a real person at the center of the show who doesn't realize he's surrounded by actors?" executive producer Todd Schulman said when Freevee premiered the free-to-stream series. "We honestly had no idea but when we pitched it to Freevee we pretended like it was a sure thing. Thank God we pulled it off."

Would you like to see a second season of Jury Duty in the future? Let us know in the comments!