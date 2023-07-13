Jury Duty's Breakout Star Ronald Gladden Has Hilarious Reaction to Emmy Nominations

Ronald Gladden might be on his way to hoisting an Emmy Award. As a part of the 2023 Emmy nominations revealed Wednesday, the Gladden-starring Jury Duty walked away with three potential awards. Though he's not an actor per se, Gladden would likely take the stage should the show win for Outstanding Comedy Series; post-nomination, Gladden has the best response possible on his Instagram acconut.

"This is probably the craziest sentence I've ever said," Gladden said on Instagram. "I'm a part of a tv show that's nominated for an Emmy because I answered a Craigslist ad 🤯"

Jury Duty has an uphill battle in the Outstanding Comedy category, going up against Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders In the Building, Ted Lasso, and Wednesday. The other two nominations for the show include James Marsden for best supporting actor and Mikki Leeper for writing.

"Jury Duty originated with a question: Was it possible to make a sitcom like The Office about a trial, populate it with brilliant comedic performers, and put a real person at the center of the show who doesn't realize he's surrounded by actors?" executive producer Todd Schulman said when Freevee premiered the free-to-stream series. "We honestly had no idea but when we pitched it to Freevee we pretended like it was a sure thing. Thank God we pulled it off."

"There's ambition, creativity, pure comedy, and the desire to do something different but with great care. That's what drew us to this wildly inventive idea from this incredible group of producers," Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming, Amazon Studios, added. "How does one respond when the most outlandish moments happen in something as seemingly mundane as jury duty? We hope audiences are pleasantly surprised by what they see and delighted by what the show says about humanity."

All eight episodes of Jury Duty are available to stream now on Amazon's Freevee.