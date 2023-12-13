Kate McKinnon's Saturday Night Live Christmas Wish Comes True

The latest SNL promo sees Kate McKinnon in a holiday mood. The Saturday Night Live alumni is back in the city for the holidays. And, there's magic all around. McKinnon finds herself in front of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and wishing for some things. Most notably, another guest hosting stint on the beloved show. Well, she talks about how she's been cleaning out her recycling before putting it outside. He comedian even references her stint as Weird Barbie in Greta Gerwig's movie. All of these are things that should get her on the "nice list" to get back on the big stage to host Saturday Night Live.

For longtime SNL fans there are some other fun references like the Guiliani teeth from her appearances as the legally-embattled former mayor. Lorne Michaels, and all of the fanfare still hold a lot of allure from McKinnon. Funnily enough, her old castmate Kenan Thompson appears to deliver the good news about her getting a shot this weekend during the NBC show. Along for the musical guest this week is Billie Eilish. (Chances are there will be a performance of "What Was I Made For?" as we enter awards season with Barbie on everyone's mind.) You can check out her latest promo for Saturday Night Live right here down below.

The Impact of Weird Barbie

Weird Barbie ended up being a revelation for a lot of theater-goers. While the denizens of Barbie Land helped mold the pop culture landscape this summer, are they role models? ComicBook.com had the chance to ask about this during an interview with America Ferrera and McKinnon. For both actresses, it's a weird sensation. But, they had very thought-out answers!

"What was first exciting was like I don't have to do that much. I don't have to stretch," McKinnon smirked. "It was like, 'Oh, this I can do,' because that's like, it's just what I would say naturally and how I would act." She added, "Was I thinking about inspiring people? No, but if it gives some young people a sense of being able to just be themselves, then yes, thank God."

"'How do I be a whole role model today?' Ferrera chimed-in. "No, I did not ... Look, what I get excited about is getting to explore a truth. And when I read the script and read that part of it, it felt so true and it needed to be said. It's like it hits you in the guts and what a joy to get to be the one who says it, but also it just feels important for us to hear it."

Is Barbie Streaming Yet?

