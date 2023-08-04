Barbie: Mattel Announces Weird Barbie Based on Kate McKinnon's Character

Barbie is now playing in theaters, and it's not only thriving at the box office, but it's getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% critics score and an 84% audience score. Unsurprisingly, fans of the film are also buying a lot of merchandise, including actual Barbies based on the movie characters. As if owning Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken wasn't fun enough, you can now pre-order your very own Weird Barbie, the doll played by Kate McKinnon.

"Time to get weird 🖍️ Inspired by her look in @BarbieTheMovie, Weird #Barbie knows what it's like to play just a liiiiittle too much! Pre-order your official movie doll by August 18, only at #MattelCreations. #BarbieTheMovie is now playing in theaters," the official account for Barbie shared on Instagram. You can check out the new Barbie in the post below:

Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera on Playing Role Models:

Barbie features Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie in addition to America Ferrera as a human from the real world named Gloria. In the film, Ferrera gives a very empowering speech that has struck a chord with women and girls around the world. As for Mckinnon, her character is inspiring viewers to be their truest, weird selves. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Ferrera and McKinnon before the SAG strike, and we asked about taking on parts that can be perceived as relatable role models.

"What was first exciting was like I don't have to do that much. I don't have to stretch," McKinnon joked. "It was like, 'Oh, this I can do,' because that's like, it's just what I would say naturally and how I would act." She added, "Was I thinking about inspiring people? No, but if it gives some young people a sense of being able to just be themselves, then yes, thank God."

"'How do I be a whole role model today?' Ferrera joked. "No, I did not ... Look, what I get excited about is getting to explore a truth. And when I read the script and read that part of it, it felt so true and it needed to be said. It's like it hits you in the guts and what a joy to get to be the one who says it, but also it just feels important for us to hear it."

You can watch our interview switch McKinnon and Ferrera above.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.