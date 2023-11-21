NBC Schedule Reveals 2024 TV Premiere Dates

New year, new TV schedule. NBC has announced its midseason lineup of new and returning comedies (Extended Family, Night Court), unscripted series (America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, The Voice season 25, and the rebooted Deal or No Deal Island), and dramas from its Dick Wolf and One Chicago universe: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. According to NBC, the peacock network heads into the 2023-2024 season as No. 1 in both total viewers and the coveted 18-49 demo in overall programming, plus as No. 1 in total viewers in entertainment-only programming.

"Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we're entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock," said Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. "This season brings fresh takes on favorites, including the first double-chair on The Voice, a new spin on America's Got Talent and a tropical setting for Deal or No Deal Island, as well as the return of last season's top comedy Night Court, Jon Cryer's return to network television with Extended Family and the much-anticipated return of #OneChicago and the Law & Order franchise — all of which continue to establish NBC as a destination for our loyal fans."

NBC's 2024 schedule includes:

New comedy Extended Family: Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia's heart. The cast includes Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Abigail Spencer (Suits), Sofia Capanna (Bucktown), and Finn Sweeney (Barry). Mike O'Malley (Yes, Dear) created the series and serves as showrunner.



New competition series America's Got Talent: Fantasy League: Based on the popularity of AGT: All-Stars and AGT: The Champions, NBC puts a fresh spin on the hit America's Got Talent franchise with new iteration AGT: Fantasy League, premiering in January 2024. Singer and songwriter Mel B returns to the AGT judges' desk alongside executive producer Simon Cowell, global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.

New Deal or No Deal revival: The iconic game of Deal or No Deal is back and unlike anything you have ever seen before! This new format transports 13 players to the elusive Banker's private island where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree. Hidden on the island are over 100 briefcases with millions of dollars split between them, which players must compete to retrieve in thrilling challenges and mind-bending dilemmas. In each episode, the player up for elimination must play a high-stakes game of "Deal or No Deal." At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history. Joe Manganiello serves as host.

NBC 2023-24 Schedule: Midseason (All Times ET/PT)

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

8 – Extended Family (Series premiere)

8:30 – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 1

8 – America's Got Talent: Fantasy League (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

8 – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8:30 – Extended Family (Time period premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

9 – La Brea (Season 3 premiere)

10 – Found (Final two episodes of season)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

8 – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

8 – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

8 – Transplant (Time period premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 29

10 – The Irrational (Final four episodes of season)

MONDAY, FEB. 26

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 – Deal or No Deal Island (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)

MONDAY, MARCH 4

10 – Deal or No Deal Island (Time period premiere)