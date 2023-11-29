Saturday Night Live Announces Emma Stone, Adam Driver, and Kate McKinnon as Final Three Hosts of 2023

Saturday Night Live is bringing Adam Drive back to host with Olivia Rodrigo. The duo will take the stage on December 9 to help close out the year. For Driver, this will mark the fourth time hosting the long-running show. Stone is also coming back for a hosting appearance. (Although she was heavily hinted previously.) The early December show will also serve as a return for Rodrigo after her memorable performance on Saturday Night Live. This time around, the pop-punk star is promoting her sophomore effort Guts. (Rodrigo has an impressive six Grammy nominations for that release.) In the case of Driver, he's got to hit the promotion circuit for Ferrari. That NEON movie releases on Christmas and faces some competition from fellow SNL host Timothée Chalamet.

Barbie fans have a lot to look forward to with the show the week afterward. On December 16, Kate McKinnon will host with Billie Eilish as the musical guest. Of course, the duo featured as Weird Barbie and a major artist on the Barbie soundtrack. It's been a year and a half since McKinnon said goodbye to the show to pursue other projects. So, the fans of SNL will probably turn out for her big return. Eilish will likely perform "What Was I Made For?" from the aforementioned soundtrack. (That song is up for five Grammy nominations this year. This is appearance number three for Eilish.)

Saturday Night Live Famous Holiday Moments

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

This month, Saturday Night Live has been in the news quite a bit. Adam Sandler recently shared that one of his classic bits on the show could have played out quite a bit differently. The comedian told Access Hollywood that his classic "Hanukkah Song" could have been performed by Roseanne Barr. That would have taken things in a different direction for sure. Maybe it would have become the same kind of massive hit. Or, maybe it wouldn't? It's hard to say. But, people loved hearing this kind of behind-the-scenes detail.

"They were talking about Roseanne singing it, and she was nice enough to say 'no, let Adam do that, that's his, he wrote it, that's his song,'" Sandler explained.

"I'm happy to be a part of Hanukkah. That was a good time of life to be associated with the song and the holiday. Very proud of that," Sandler would say later in the conversation. "I sing it alone, I sing it without the kids, I go into our basement, I rip it out, I do the soft-shoe to it. No, if it comes on the radio, and I hear it, I get excited, that's still awesome."

Where Else Can You See Adam Driver This Winter?

Here's how NEON descirbes Ferrari: "It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia."

Will you be tuning in for this episode of SNL? Let us know in the comments!