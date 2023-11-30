NBC Renews The Irrational and Found for Second Seasons

The writers' and actors' strikes put a halt to the majority of productions, though a few new series still had a chance to launch. That included The Irrational and Found from NBC, and for fans of both shows, NBC has some great news (via Variety). The network has renewed both freshman shows for second seasons, citing their impact on both NBC and the next day on Peacock. Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Entertainment issued a statement as part of the renewal, and she couldn't be more thrilled to see both shows move forward.

"These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll ('Found') and Arika Lisanne Mittman ('The Irrational'), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly," Katz, said. "A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock."

The Irrational is based on the series of books by author Dan Ariely and focuses on behavioral science professor Alec Mercer, played by Jesse L. Martin. Mercer becomes involved in a number of high-stakes cases as the series progresses, but there's also a central mystery involving the explosion that left him seriously injured.

Found follows a PR specialist Gabi Mosely, who was a victim of kidnapping but after getting away she started a team dedicated to finding people who have gone missing. What that team doesn't know is that she turned the tables on her kidnapper, and now holds him in her basement to help with those missing persons cases, and the kidnapper is played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Found stars Shanola Hampton as Mosely, Gosselaar as Sir, Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke Wallace, Brett Dalton as Mark Trent, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey Quinn, and Karan Oberoi as Dean Rana. The official description reads "In a riveting new drama, brilliant recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America's missing and forgotten people. They'll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it's personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance. But Gabi has a chilling secret of her own that could unravel everything... she's got her childhood kidnapper locked up in the basement, helping her crack every case."

The Irrational stars Martin as Alec Mercer, Travina Springer as Kylie, Arash DeMaxi as Rizwan, Molly Kunz as Phoebe, and Mara Hill as Marisa. The official description reads "Jesse L. Martin stars as a world-renowned behavioral science professor who has solving crime down to a science in this compelling new drama. Using his unique understanding of psychology, body language, emotion and more to help crack high-stakes cases, he figures out how and why people make bad decisions – and how to stop them."

Are you excited for The Irrational and Found renewals? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things TV with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!