Hulu’s Biggest New Animated Hit Reportedly Getting New Season Soon

Hulu recently dropped one of its most successful animated series releases of the last few years, and a new report is claiming that the streaming service is already moving forward with a brand new season. Hulu has been in practice on bringing back many classic franchises with brand new revivals as seen with the likes of Futurama. That show ended up being such a hit for the streaming service that it will eventually release four seasons (with its third season coming later this Fall), and many fans have started to look ahead to the potential future for some of its other major hits as well.

King of the Hill premiered a brand new season with Hulu this Summer, and it ended up being one of the most watched original animated series hits with the streaming service in five years. But with the release of this new season, Hulu has yet to confirm whether or not there are plans to continue it with more. According to a new report from Vulture, however, it seems like not only will the revival continue with another season but that new season “has already quietly wrapped.”

Is King of the Hill Season 15 Going to Happen?

According to Vulture’s report, not only has King of the Hill wrapped on Season 15, but it’s already on track for a release next year. This would fall in line with other reports and rumors circulating about the revival when it was first announced to be in the works. Much like other shows like Futurama, the claims were that King of the Hill was initially ordered for a batch of 20 episodes overall, and that’s been the majority of cases for new franchises. Animation takes a long time to produce (especially in our modern era), so it has been more of the norm for a respective network to order a larger batch of episodes at the start.

But at the same time, it’s not always guaranteed that these initially ordered episodes will ever air. If a show isn’t successful, it’s possible for even those produced episodes to be ignored or unceremoniously dropped at an inopportune time or without promotion. As of this time, Hulu themselves have yet to announce a new season, so the status of King of the Hill‘s future is still unclear. But fans would definitely love to see a new batch of episodes exploring more of these characters’ respective futures in the present day.

Should King of the Hill Continue With Another Season?

Then, of course, there’s the question of whether or not King of the Hill’s revival should continue. It has not only been a financial success with Hulu, but it’s been a critical darling as well. Not only that, but fans of the original series have shared nothing but praise for the new revival. All these reasons are enough to continue it with more seasons, but there’s even more in how much potential there is to explore for each of these characters.

King of the Hill was a major standout from other animated series of its kind by focusing on a soft-serialization across its 13 seasons. Although each episode was self-contained, the characters changed and grew with each happenstance. Hank remembered everything he had gone through, and was a very different person than we met in the pilot episode when the original broadcast run ended. This new revival has shown even more of these changes, and opened up Arlen to a whole new level of changes. That’s such an exciting prospect that we just need to see play out in full.

