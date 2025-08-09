King of the Hill’s New Season Sets Major Record After 28 Years

King of the Hill has returned to screens with a brand new season of episodes, and with it has set a major new record for the franchise 28 years after it first began. King of the Hill originally made its debut with Fox back in 1997, and was eventually brought to an end after 13 seasons. Fifteen years after its cancellation, King of the Hill has been revived with a whole new season of episodes that have been doing very well with both fans and critics so far. As it takes over Hulu, King of the Hill Season 14 really has done the best in the franchise’s history.

King of the Hill Season 14 is not only the first new Certified Fresh season of the series on Rotten Tomatoes since its debut season back in 1997, but it’s also done the best. After making its debut with critics with a rare perfect score, the now Certified Fresh score for King of the Hill Season 14 sits at 98% with 40 reviews (including ComicBook’s own, which you can read here) catalogued. This beats out the series’ previously best Certified Fresh at 87% from all the way back with Season One.

King of the Hill Season 14 Makes High Marks

King of the Hill Season 14 has been one of the best received seasons of the series to date, and is garnering praise for being one of the most successful TV revivals released yet. The last few years have seen an increase in prominent franchises making their return, and that’s been especially true for 20th Century Fox’s older hits. Following the successful revival of Futurama with Hulu, King of the Hill has brought back the classic series for new episodes with much of the same creative team and voice cast seen in the original show from years ago.

But unlike with Futurama, King of the Hill’s new revival has essentially operated like a sequel to that original show. Taking place about a decade from the events of the original series, King of the Hill’s characters have all aged and are now at very different points in their lives. The show has thus sparked all kinds of new stories for the characters in turn, and with it has meant a much more enjoyable viewing experience for fans of the classic series.

Is King of the Hill Going to Get a Season 15?

As of the time of this writing, King of the Hill has yet to reveal whether or not it will be returning for Season 15 of the animated series. Those behind the scenes have teased work on two seasons of the revival, but Hulu themselves have yet to confirm whether or not we’ll be seeing more episodes. Given the critical and fan reception to the new episodes so far, it’s highly likely that we’ll see more episodes picking up from where the show left off as its serialized story for this new era begins to take more shape.

Original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returned for King of the Hill’s revival with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner. Hulu teases the new season as such, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”