Futurama Reveals First Season 13 Trailer

Fry, Bender, Leela, and the other employees of Planet Express have their work cut out for them once again as Futurama’s thirteenth season is set to premiere on Hulu on September 15th next month. With the streaming service seeing big success with animated revivals of franchises like King of the Hill and Animaniacs, it should come as no surprise that the Matt Groening-created series would return. With the arrival of this latest trailer, we get a better look at what the animated cast of the beloved series is up to and what wild topics Futurama plans on tackling.

Rather than releasing its upcoming episodes weekly, Futurama fans will be able to binge season thirteen in one fell swoop. All the installments of the next season will arrive on September 15th, beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. While Planet Express might have new worlds to explore, the old cast will be making a comeback once again as Hulu has confirmed that Futurama favorites John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar, and David Herman will all return. You can’t keep a good animated series down, it seems, as this thirteenth season has not been confirmed to be its last, since season fourteen has also been confirmed. A fifteenth season hasn’t been nailed down, but animation fans have plenty to look forward to all the same.

What is Season 13 About?

To build up hype for the next season of Futurama, Hulu released the following description: “Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned… it’s an all new season of ‘Futurama’!” Fry and Leela’s on-again, off-again relationship has been a big part of the series in recent years, so seeing another romantic interest seeking the cylops’ attention surely isn’t good news for the orange-haired delivery boy.

Earlier this summer, Futurama co-creator David X. Cohen teased at San Diego Comic-Con that the crew is already working on a series finale in 2026. While perhaps Cohen was joking in this statement, it might give fans a better idea of what is to come in the series, “Our next series finale next year is going to explore a little more of the backstory of Fry and his brother as kids. We are going to work that gold mine a little bit more next year, 2026.” The fourteenth season has yet to receive an official release date, but arriving next year seems like a safe bet for Leela and her crew.

